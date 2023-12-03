The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-2) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Wright State Raiders (5-2), who have won five straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 75.4 points per game are just four more points than the 71.4 the Mastodons allow.

Wright State is 5-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.4 points.

The Mastodons record 13.3 more points per game (82.3) than the Raiders allow (69).

When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 69 points, it is 5-0.

Wright State is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

The Mastodons are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Raiders concede to opponents (42.8%).

The Raiders make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

14.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Audra Emmerson: 11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Shayla Sellers: 11 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25)

11 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 48 3PT% (12-for-25) Erin Woodson: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%

7.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG% Renna Schwieterman: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule