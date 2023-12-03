Will Michael Pittman Jr. pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Pittman has racked up 76 catches for 784 yards, best on his squad, and three TDs. He has been targeted 111 times, and averages 71.3 yards receiving per game.

Pittman has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0

