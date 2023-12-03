In the upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Liam Foudy to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Foudy has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Foudy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:37 Home L 4-3 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:16 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:47 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 10:40 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:33 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

