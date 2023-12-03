Can we count on Jeremy Lauzon lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • Lauzon has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Lauzon has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

