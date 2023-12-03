The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) will be looking to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up 12.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (81.7).

Milwaukee is 2-0 when it scores more than 81.7 points.

The 63.3 points per game the Jaguars put up are the same as the Panthers allow.

When IUPUI scores more than 65.1 points, it is 1-2.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Jaguars shoot 37.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers' 42 shooting percentage is 3.1 lower than the Jaguars have conceded.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Abby Wolterman: 8.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Logan Lewis: 5.6 PTS, 34 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

