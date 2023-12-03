Isaiah McKenzie did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of McKenzie's stats can be found below.

Rep Isaiah McKenzie and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, McKenzie has been targeted 14 times and has 11 catches for 82 yards (7.5 per reception) and zero TDs, plus three carries for 14 yards.

Keep an eye on McKenzie's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Isaiah McKenzie Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Colts this week: Andrew Ogletree (FP/foot): 9 Rec; 147 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

McKenzie 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 11 82 72 0 7.5

McKenzie Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 3 2 12 0 Week 10 @Patriots 4 4 31 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.