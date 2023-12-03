The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison

  • The Hatters score an average of 59 points per game, just four fewer points than the 63 the Hoosiers give up.
  • Stetson has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
  • Indiana is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59 points.
  • The 79.9 points per game the Hoosiers record are 19.5 more points than the Hatters allow (60.4).
  • Indiana is 6-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
  • Stetson has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.
  • This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Hatters give up.
  • The Hatters shoot 36.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Leaders

  • MacKenzie Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 61.5 FG%
  • Sara Scalia: 17.4 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)
  • Yarden Garzon: 11.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Sydney Parrish: 8.6 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Tennessee W 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Princeton W 72-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/30/2023 @ Maine W 67-59 Cross Insurance Center
12/3/2023 Stetson - Assembly Hall
12/9/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/18/2023 Evansville - Assembly Hall

