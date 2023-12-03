Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Minshew has thrown for 1,972 yards (197.2 per game) this year, connecting on 63% of his passes with eight TD passes with seven INTs. Also, Minshew has produced 50 rushing yards (5.0 per game) on 20 carries, scoring three TDs on the ground.

Minshew vs. the Titans

Minshew vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 83 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 83 PASS YPG / PASS TD Tennessee has allowed two opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Titans have given up eight players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Tennessee has given up two or more touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Titans allow 224.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense ranks sixth in the league by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (12 total passing TDs).

Colts Player Previews

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 236.5 (-115)

236.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities this year.

The Colts have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

With 297 attempts for 1,972 passing yards, Minshew is 25th in NFL play with 6.6 yards per attempt.

Minshew has thrown for a touchdown in six of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored 11 of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (40.7%).

Minshew has attempted 39 passes in the red zone (36.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-125)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (42.9%) out of seven opportunities.

Minshew has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has seven red zone carries for 10.9% of the team share (his team runs on 59.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-41 / 251 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-28 / 194 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-26 / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-41 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-23 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs

