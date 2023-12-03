DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're looking for Hopkins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Hopkins has been targeted 83 times, with season stats of 699 yards on 45 receptions (15.5 per catch) and four TDs. He also has one carry for five yards.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week: Treylon Burks (LP/concussion): 8 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 83 45 699 148 4 15.5

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0

