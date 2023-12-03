How to Watch Colts vs. Titans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) visit the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium and will try to build on a three-game winning streak.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Colts vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Colts Insights
- This year, the Colts average 4.1 more points per game (24.5) than the Titans surrender (20.4).
- The Colts collect 341.4 yards per game, just six more than the 335.4 the Titans allow per contest.
- This season, Indianapolis rushes for 10.6 more yards per game (121.4) than Tennessee allows per contest (110.8).
- The Colts have turned the ball over eight more times (16 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Colts Away Performance
- The Colts score 22 points per game in away games (2.5 fewer than overall) and concede 19 in road games (5.4 fewer than overall).
- The Colts pick up 299.2 yards per game on the road (42.2 fewer than overall), and concede 320.2 in road games (32.8 fewer than overall).
- The Colts accumulate 91.4 rushing yards per game away from home (30 fewer than overall), and concede 125.6 rushing yards in away games (3.7 fewer than overall).
- The Colts convert 37.7% of third downs in away games (equal to their overall average), and allow opponents to convert on 40.5% on the road (compared to 38.4% overall).
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Carolina
|W 27-13
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at New England
|W 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 27-20
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
