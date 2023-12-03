Indianapolis (6-5) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tennessee on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 42 in the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game bets on the Colts' upcoming game against the Titans, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Colts vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost three times, and tied four times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Titans have won the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times in 11 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' 11 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored six times, and tied four times.

Colts vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Colts have been winning seven times (6-1 in those games) and have been losing four times (0-4).

The Titans have had the lead after the first half five times (3-2 in those games) and have trailed after the first half six times (1-5) in 11 games this year.

2nd Half

In 11 games this season, the Colts have won the second half four times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 12 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Titans have won the second half in three games, and they've been outscored in the second half in eight games.

