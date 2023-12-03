Chigoziem Okonkwo will be running routes against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Okonkwo has put together a 251-yard campaign so far (22.8 yards per game), hauling in 32 passes out of 48 targets.

Okonkwo vs. the Colts

Okonkwo vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 23.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 23.7 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The 223.7 passing yards the Colts allow per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Colts have the No. 6 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.1 per game).

Titans Player Previews

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, Okonkwo has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has 15.1% of his team's target share (48 targets on 317 passing attempts).

He has 251 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 121st in NFL play with 5.2 yards per target.

Okonkwo, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Okonkwo (four red zone targets) has been targeted 11.8% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

