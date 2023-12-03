Sunday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) and the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) at Kohl Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58 and heavily favors Wisconsin to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Bulldogs secured a 67-46 win against Bradley.

Butler vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Butler vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 70, Butler 58

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Bulldogs claimed their signature win of the season, a 53-47 victory over the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Butler is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

The Badgers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Butler has four wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 162) on November 18

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 163) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 240) on November 25

67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 303) on November 29

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

15.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Jordan Meulemans: 10.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 55.3 3PT% (21-for-38)

10.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 55.3 3PT% (21-for-38) Sydney Jaynes: 8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Rachel Kent: 8.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

8.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Ari Wiggins: 7.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 69.9 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and are giving up 59.6 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

