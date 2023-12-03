The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Billikens allow (78.4).
  • When it scores more than 78.4 points, Ball State is 3-0.
  • Saint Louis has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.
  • The Billikens put up 77.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.0 the Cardinals give up.
  • Saint Louis has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 68.0 points.
  • When Ball State gives up fewer than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.
  • This year the Billikens are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Billikens' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Leaders

  • Ally Becki: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • Nyla Hampton: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Madelyn Bischoff: 14.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 53.7 3PT% (22-for-41)
  • Marie Kiefer: 7.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Annie Rauch: 10.3 PTS, 64.1 FG%

Ball State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Northern Iowa W 75-64 John E. Worthen Arena
11/22/2023 @ IUPUI W 67-63 IUPUI Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Notre Dame L 90-59 John E. Worthen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
12/6/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/10/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

