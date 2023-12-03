Sunday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) and the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 78-71 based on our computer prediction, with Ball State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Cardinals fell in their last game 90-59 against Notre Dame on Friday.

Ball State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Ball State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 78, Saint Louis 71

Other MAC Predictions

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals beat the Northern Iowa Panthers in a 75-64 win on November 18. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Billikens are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Ball State has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 121) on November 18

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 255) on November 11

67-63 on the road over IUPUI (No. 288) on November 22

97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 300) on November 6

85-56 on the road over Chicago State (No. 353) on November 14

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

12.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Nyla Hampton: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

8.8 PTS, 3.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Madelyn Bischoff: 14.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 53.7 3PT% (22-for-41)

14.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 53.7 3PT% (22-for-41) Marie Kiefer: 7.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Annie Rauch: 10.3 PTS, 64.1 FG%

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (posting 78.2 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and allowing 68.0 per contest, 247th in college basketball) and have a +61 scoring differential.

