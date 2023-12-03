Andrew Ogletree was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Ogletree's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Ogletree has been targeted 17 times and has nine catches for 147 yards (16.3 per reception) and two TDs.

Andrew Ogletree Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Colts have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Isaiah McKenzie (DNP/toe): 11 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ogletree 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 9 147 30 2 16.3

Ogletree Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 1 20 0 Week 3 @Ravens 2 1 11 0 Week 4 Rams 4 3 48 1 Week 5 Titans 2 2 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 3 1 33 1 Week 9 @Panthers 3 1 19 0

