Valparaiso vs. Belmont December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Belmont Bruins (2-2, 0-0 MVC) meet the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2, 0-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Belmont Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Valparaiso vs. Belmont Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|62nd
|76.5
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|233rd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
