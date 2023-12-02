The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Belmont vs. Valparaiso matchup in this article.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Valparaiso has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Beacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Belmont has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Bruins games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

