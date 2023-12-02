The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons have shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

Valparaiso has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 183rd.

The Beacons score an average of 70.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 82 the Bruins give up to opponents.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Valparaiso put up 72.5 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged away (67).

In 2022-23, the Beacons gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (69.9) than on the road (77.8).

At home, Valparaiso sunk 6.8 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Valparaiso's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than on the road (29.6%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule