Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Big 12 Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The oddsmakers think the Big 12 Championship Game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys will be no contest, with the Longhorns expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -14.5). The action begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-14.5)
|55.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Texas (-14.5)
|55.5
|-720
|+500
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Texas is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
Texas & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
