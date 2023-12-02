Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with Bowling Green securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Southern Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-6.1)

Bowling Green (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Southern Indiana is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Bowling Green's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Screaming Eagles have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Falcons have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles' -15 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 69 points per game (288th in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per contest (172nd in college basketball).

Southern Indiana is 134th in the country at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Southern Indiana makes 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.4 (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Screaming Eagles rank 277th in college basketball with 88.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 217th in college basketball defensively with 90.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Southern Indiana loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 12.8 (238th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.