The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) face the Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-5.5) 143.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-5.5) 143.5 -220 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Screaming Eagles have an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Bowling Green has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, two of the Falcons games have gone over the point total.

