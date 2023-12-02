Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) face the Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana matchup.
Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-5.5)
|143.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-5.5)
|143.5
|-220
|+176
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Southern Indiana has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Screaming Eagles have an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
- Bowling Green has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this season, two of the Falcons games have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.