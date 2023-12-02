With Week 14 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SoCon, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Furman

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: L 19-13 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 27-24 vs VMI

3. Chattanooga

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-4 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Mercer

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-3 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: W 17-7 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 27-17 vs UT Martin

6. VMI

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 27-24 vs Western Carolina

7. Wofford

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: W 19-13 vs Furman

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 35-23 vs Citadel

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 35-23 vs East Tennessee State

