Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Scott County, Indiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Scott County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silver Creek High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 5:59 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Austin, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford North Lawrence High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
