The New York Rangers (16-4-1), coming off a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, visit the Nashville Predators (11-11) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Predators fell to the Minnesota Wild 6-1 in their last outing.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have registered a 6-4-0 record after scoring 37 total goals (six power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 15.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.

Predators vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-135)

Rangers (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 2-0-2 record in overtime games this season and an 11-11 overall record.

In the seven games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators have scored at least three goals 14 times, earning 22 points from those matchups (11-3-0).

This season, Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Predators finished 5-5-0 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 12th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 3rd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.27 18th 21st 29.9 Shots 30.8 16th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 3rd 29.23% Power Play % 19.1% 18th 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 73.61% 27th

Predators vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

