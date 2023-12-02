The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 148.5.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -6.5 148.5

Mastodons Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points twice this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne's games this year have had a 153.6-point total on average, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Purdue Fort Wayne's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mastodons have a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

Purdue Fort Wayne has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 4 50% 72.4 159.7 69.5 135.9 147.0 Purdue Fort Wayne 2 40% 87.3 159.7 66.4 135.9 145.7

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies were 11-10-0 against the spread last season in Horizon League games.

The Mastodons' 87.3 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 3-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 8-0-0 1-0 4-4-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Purdue Fort Wayne 8-6 Home Record 9-6 5-10 Away Record 7-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 1-10-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

