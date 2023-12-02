The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0, 0-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 73.9 124th 332nd 76.3 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 319th 28.9 Rebounds 32.3 144th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 9.6 14th 281st 11.8 Assists 13.1 169th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

