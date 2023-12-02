The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-6.5) 148.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-6.5) 148.5 -320 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Mastodons have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Oakland has won all eight of its games against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Golden Grizzlies' eight games have hit the over.

