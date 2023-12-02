The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (42%).

This season, Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mastodons rank 302nd.

The Mastodons average 17.8 more points per game (87.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (69.5).

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne put up 77.6 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (71.2).

In 2022-23, the Mastodons conceded six fewer points per game at home (66.9) than on the road (72.9).

Purdue Fort Wayne knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (9.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule