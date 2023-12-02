How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (42%).
- This season, Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mastodons rank 302nd.
- The Mastodons average 17.8 more points per game (87.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents (69.5).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Purdue Fort Wayne put up 77.6 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (71.2).
- In 2022-23, the Mastodons conceded six fewer points per game at home (66.9) than on the road (72.9).
- Purdue Fort Wayne knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (9.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (34.5%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 76-60
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Wittenberg
|W 95-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Green Bay
|W 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
