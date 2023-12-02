Going into a game against the New York Rangers (16-4-1), the Nashville Predators (11-11) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at Bridgestone Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 71 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the NHL.

Nashville's total of 72 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 19th in the league.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 18th in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Their +18 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-135) Predators (+110) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.