Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Porter County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Porter County, Indiana, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kouts High School at Kankakee Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Wheatfield, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobart High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Portage, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.