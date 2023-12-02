The Nashville Predators, with Phillip Tomasino, are in action Saturday against the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Tomasino in the Predators-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

Tomasino's plus-minus rating this season, in 8:42 per game on the ice, is -5.

Tomasino has scored a goal in one of 15 games this year.

Tomasino has a point in seven games this year through 15 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Tomasino has an assist in six of 15 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Tomasino hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Tomasino has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

