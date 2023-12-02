The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • Tomasino has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Tomasino averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

