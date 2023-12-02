Bookmakers have listed player props for Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Haliburton and others when the Miami Heat host the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -141)

The 27.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 27.

His rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 1.3 more than Saturday's over/under.

Haliburton averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -108)

Butler has averaged 21.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 6.8 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.4 -- is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 1.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Kyle Lowry Props

Kyle Lowry is putting up 9.7 points per game this season, 2.8 less than his points prop on Saturday.

He has grabbed four rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Lowry has picked up 4.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.