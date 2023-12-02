The Indiana Pacers (9-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Miami Heat (11-8) on Saturday, December 2 at Kaseya Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Pacers 142-132 on Thursday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler put up 36 points (and added 11 rebounds and three assists), while Tyrese Haliburton scored 44 in the losing effort for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee 10 5.5 0.9

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN

