Pacers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (11-8) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.
Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-2.5
|240.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 13 games this season that have had more than 240.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Indiana's games this season has been 253.6, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Indiana is 9-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Indiana has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
Pacers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|2
|10.5%
|112.3
|240.2
|110.3
|236.1
|219.8
|Pacers
|13
|76.5%
|127.9
|240.2
|125.8
|236.1
|237.9
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- Nine of the Pacers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 3-3-0).
- The Pacers score 17.6 more points per game (127.9) than the Heat allow (110.3).
- Indiana is 9-5 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.
Pacers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|9-8
|3-3
|15-2
|Heat
|9-10
|2-5
|9-10
Pacers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Pacers
|Heat
|127.9
|112.3
|1
|19
|9-5
|2-0
|9-5
|2-0
|125.8
|110.3
|30
|8
|1-1
|8-9
|1-1
|10-7
