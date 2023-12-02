The Miami Heat (11-8) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -2.5 240.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 13 games this season that have had more than 240.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Indiana's games this season has been 253.6, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana is 9-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Pacers have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Indiana has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Pacers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 2 10.5% 112.3 240.2 110.3 236.1 219.8 Pacers 13 76.5% 127.9 240.2 125.8 236.1 237.9

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

Nine of the Pacers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 3-3-0).

The Pacers score 17.6 more points per game (127.9) than the Heat allow (110.3).

Indiana is 9-5 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Pacers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 9-8 3-3 15-2 Heat 9-10 2-5 9-10

Pacers vs. Heat Point Insights

Pacers Heat 127.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 9-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 9-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 125.8 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-9 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-7

