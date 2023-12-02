The Indiana Pacers (7-5), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kaseya Center, take on the Miami Heat (8-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Heat Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).

The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this year.

Bruce Brown is putting up 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3 triples per contest.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro posts 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Kevin Love averages 11 points, 2 assists and 9.5 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Pacers 109.6 Points Avg. 125.7 109.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.8 46.1% Field Goal % 49.5% 36.7% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.