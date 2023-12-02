Pacers vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Miami Heat (11-8) take on the Indiana Pacers (9-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Pacers vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pacers vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSIN
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Pacers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-2.5)
|240.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Heat (-3)
|241
|-148
|+126
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
Pacers vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat average 112.3 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 110.3 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +37 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by two points per game.
- The Pacers put up 127.9 points per game (first in league) while allowing 125.8 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.
- The teams combine to score 240.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 236.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has put together a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Indiana has compiled a 9-8-0 record against the spread this year.
Pacers and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+20000
|+6600
|-
|Heat
|+4000
|+1400
|-
