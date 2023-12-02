The Oregon Ducks (4-2) play the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 167th.
  • The Ducks record 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.
  • Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 43.5% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 146th.
  • The Wolverines score an average of 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks allow.
  • Michigan is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Oregon put up 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did when playing on the road (67.4).
  • Defensively the Ducks were better at home last year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
  • At home, Oregon made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).
  • The Wolverines gave up 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

