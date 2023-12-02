Saturday's game between the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) at Watsco Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-68 and heavily favors Miami (FL) to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 79, Notre Dame 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-11.1)

Miami (FL) (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Miami (FL) has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Notre Dame is 2-4-0. The Hurricanes are 3-1-0 and the Fighting Irish are 1-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish put up 64 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (104th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The 33.3 rebounds per game Notre Dame accumulates rank 180th in the country, 1.1 more than the 32.2 its opponents collect.

Notre Dame makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball) at a 28.2% rate (318th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from deep.

Notre Dame forces 9.8 turnovers per game (324th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (74th in college basketball).

