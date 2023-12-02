The Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: The CW

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-14.5) 146.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Miami (FL) (-14.5) 145.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won two games against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Miami (FL) has won two games against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks much better (77th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (193rd).

Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

