The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: The CW

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish are shooting 41.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Notre Dame has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 331st.

The Fighting Irish score 12.3 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (76.3).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame put up 73.0 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish conceded 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).

Notre Dame drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule