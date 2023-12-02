The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: The CW

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish are shooting 41.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Notre Dame has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 331st.
  • The Fighting Irish score 12.3 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (76.3).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Notre Dame put up 73.0 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish conceded 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).
  • Notre Dame drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 75-55 Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan - Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.