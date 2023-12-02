Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Who's a good bet score in the NHL on Friday? There are two games on the card, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available below.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Jack Hughes (Devils) -115 to score
Devils vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Hughes' stats: 8 goals in 16 games
Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +110 to score
Devils vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Toffoli's stats: 12 goals in 21 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +120 to score
Senators vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Tkachuk's stats: 10 goals in 17 games
Jesper Bratt (Devils) +140 to score
Devils vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Bratt's stats: 8 goals in 21 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +155 to score
Senators vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Stuetzle's stats: 5 goals in 17 games
Nico Hischier (Devils) +170 to score
Devils vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Hischier's stats: 4 goals in 10 games
Dawson Mercer (Devils) +175 to score
Devils vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Mercer's stats: 5 goals in 21 games
Joshua Norris (Senators) +195 to score
Senators vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Norris' stats: 5 goals in 14 games
Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +210 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Jenner's stats: 11 goals in 24 games
Patrik Laine (Blue Jackets) +210 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- Laine's stats: 4 goals in 14 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.