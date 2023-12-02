The Louisville Cardinals are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will meet the Florida State Seminoles. The contest will kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 47.5 is set in the game.

On defense, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best by giving up just 315.6 yards per game. The offense ranks 32nd (431.8 yards per game). Louisville has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 314.7 total yards per game (19th-best). On offense, it ranks 26th by accumulating 439.8 total yards per game.

Louisville vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Louisville Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -1.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Louisville Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cardinals are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 432.0 yards per game (-23-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 403.0 (88th-ranked).

The Cardinals are putting up 33.3 points per game in their past three games (63rd in college football), and allowing 31.0 per game (-40-worst).

In its past three games, Louisville has thrown for 264.3 yards per game (63rd in the country), and given up 282.3 in the air (-97-worst).

In their past three games, the Cardinals have run for 167.7 yards per game (90th in college football), and given up 120.7 on the ground (82nd).

The Cardinals have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three contests.

In all of its past three contests, Louisville has hit the over.

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's ATS record is 6-5-1 this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Louisville has hit the over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).

Louisville won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Louisville is undefeated in two games this season when it is the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has put up 2,952 passing yards, or 246.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.2% of his passes and has collected 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Jawhar Jordan has run for 1,076 yards on 167 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 225 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has racked up 639 yards on 105 carries with eight touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 192 yards.

Jamari Thrash's 801 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 56 receptions on 86 targets with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 25 passes and compiled 381 receiving yards (31.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 22 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 321 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ashton Gillotte paces the team with 10.0 sacks, and also has 9.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

TJ Quinn, Louisville's leading tackler, has 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Devin Neal has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 45 tackles and four passes defended.

