Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lake County, Indiana today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Lake County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowman High school at Andrean High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobart High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Portage, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
