Can we anticipate Jeremy Lauzon scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the New York Rangers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauzon stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Lauzon scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • Lauzon has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.