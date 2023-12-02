Will Jeremy Lauzon Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
Can we anticipate Jeremy Lauzon scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the New York Rangers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauzon stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Lauzon scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- Lauzon has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Lauzon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 6-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
