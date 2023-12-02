The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Norse have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

This season, IUPUI has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 230th.

The Jaguars put up an average of 67.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Norse give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.9 points, IUPUI is 1-2.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.9.

At home, the Jaguars conceded 71.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.9).

Beyond the arc, IUPUI knocked down more trifectas away (4.9 per game) than at home (4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (31.8%) than at home (26.8%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule