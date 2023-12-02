How to Watch IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Norse have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- This season, IUPUI has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 230th.
- The Jaguars put up an average of 67.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Norse give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.9 points, IUPUI is 1-2.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.9.
- At home, the Jaguars conceded 71.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.9).
- Beyond the arc, IUPUI knocked down more trifectas away (4.9 per game) than at home (4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (31.8%) than at home (26.8%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 74-61
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/25/2023
|Cleary
|W 78-70
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 103-74
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
