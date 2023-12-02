The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Norse have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • This season, IUPUI has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 230th.
  • The Jaguars put up an average of 67.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Norse give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.9 points, IUPUI is 1-2.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.9.
  • At home, the Jaguars conceded 71.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.9).
  • Beyond the arc, IUPUI knocked down more trifectas away (4.9 per game) than at home (4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (31.8%) than at home (26.8%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Holy Cross L 74-61 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/25/2023 Cleary W 78-70 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Wright State L 103-74 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 Northern Kentucky - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/7/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

