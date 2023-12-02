How to Watch the Indiana State vs. Central Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
The Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Sycamores put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Chippewas allow to opponents.
- Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.
- The 62.6 points per game the Chippewas put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Sycamores give up (73.7).
- This season the Chippewas are shooting 36.8% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Sycamores concede.
- The Sycamores shoot 38.8% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Chippewas concede.
Indiana State Leaders
- Kiley Bess: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG%
- Bella Finnegan: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
- Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG%
- Ella Sawyer: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Wright State
|L 72-63
|Hulman Center
|11/23/2023
|Radford
|W 64-52
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 67-62
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|12/2/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|12/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
