The Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Sycamores put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Chippewas allow to opponents.
  • Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The 62.6 points per game the Chippewas put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Sycamores give up (73.7).
  • This season the Chippewas are shooting 36.8% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Sycamores concede.
  • The Sycamores shoot 38.8% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Chippewas concede.

Indiana State Leaders

  • Kiley Bess: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG%
  • Bella Finnegan: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
  • Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG%
  • Ella Sawyer: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%

Indiana State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Wright State L 72-63 Hulman Center
11/23/2023 Radford W 64-52 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 67-62 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
12/2/2023 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena
12/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Hulman Center
12/17/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

