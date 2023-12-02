The Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Chippewas allow to opponents.

Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.

The 62.6 points per game the Chippewas put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Sycamores give up (73.7).

This season the Chippewas are shooting 36.8% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Sycamores concede.

The Sycamores shoot 38.8% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Chippewas concede.

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG% Bella Finnegan: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG%

11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG% Ella Sawyer: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%

