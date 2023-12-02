Indiana State vs. Bradley December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Bradley Braves (3-0, 0-0 MVC) face the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPNU.
Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Indiana State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
