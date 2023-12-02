Saturday's game at Carver Arena has the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) taking on the Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-76 win for Bradley, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Indiana State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 77, Indiana State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-0.9)

Bradley (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Bradley is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Indiana State's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Braves are 6-1-0 and the Sycamores are 4-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores' +101 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.4 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per outing (221st in college basketball).

Indiana State is 327th in the country at 29.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.0 its opponents average.

Indiana State makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 40.4% from beyond the arc (13th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.3%.

Indiana State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (68th in college basketball).

